PALAKKAD: The two day music festival held in connection with the 121st birth anniversary of Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar in his native Chembai village concluded here on Sunday evening. The festival coincided with the 32nd anniversary of the Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar Vidyapeetom.

On Sunday, there was a music concert by Mannur M P Rajakumaranunni accompanied by Madambi Vasudevan Namboodiri, P Saravanan, Nallepilly Sunidhi, C Baburajan, Gowri Thriprayar and K S Vrinda Parvathy on the veena. The valedictory function was inaugurated by P K Biju MP and presided over by the vice-president of the district panchayat T K Narayandas. The guest was K K Sundaresan, the Registrar of the Kerala Kalamandalam.