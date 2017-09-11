KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural Police have collected the video and audio samples of speeches by Hindu Aikya Vedi leader K P Sasikala for her alleged hate remarks against secular writers. The police action came following a complaint lodged by V D Satheeshan MLA before the State Police Chief. A decision on whether or not to register a case against her will be made after examining the evidence,” said Special Branch officers with the Ernakulam Rural Police.

Satheeshan alleged Sasikala, while addressing a public function at North Paravur on September 8, had threatened the secular writers they would face the same fate as slain Bengaluru-based journalist Gauri Lankesh. She had also asked them to perform ‘mrityunjaya homam’ (a ritual for long life) at any Lord Shiva temple nearby to save their lives, he alleged.

Satheeshan also sought action against Hindu Aikya Vedi leader R V Babu and KPMS leader Thuravoor Suresh for their provocative speeches against him.

Responding to the allegations, Sasikala told reporters she was referring to the Congress party in Karnataka while making the statement and accused Satheeshan of taking it out of context to defame her.

“I have no idea what the Congress can do to secular writers here for votes. So I told the writers to go to some Lord Shiva temple and perform the ritual or else they can be victimised like Gauri Lankesh,” she said. BJP leaders also said there was no hateful content in the speech by Sasikala as alleged by Satheeshan alleged.

Call to register case against K P Sasikala

T’Puram: NCP national committee member Mujeeb Rahman has petitioned DGP to register a hate speech case against Hindu Aikyavedi state president K P Sasikala. In his petition, Rahman pointed out there were several cases pending against Sasiklala for hate speeches and inciting communal feelings. “Her statement also shows her organisation has links with the murder of Gauri Lankesh,” the petition said.

Govt should book Sasikala: Ramesh

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has demanded to register a non-bailable case against Hindu Aikya Vedi Chief K P Sasikala for threatening the writers in the country. “Despite Sasikala frequently making such speeches threatening the secular fabric, the government has not taken any steps against her,” he said. “She would have not attempted to make such statements or speeches if the government had acted earlier.” In her speech, Sasikala had threatened writers to go to temples and conduct Mrityunjaya Homam or their fate could be the same as Gauri Lankesh. She has made such a speech in a state where secular values are always upheld, Chennithala said.