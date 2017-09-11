THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has set the ball rolling for setting up the International Research Institute of Ayurveda (IRIA) with the Ayush Mission finalising the data collected from reputed institutes across the country on various aspects such as administration, novel therapies and disease prevention. Ayush Mission has been entrusted with the project’s implementation.

The three teams constituted to look into the functioning of reputed institutes across the country have almost completed their visits and a final report will be submitted within three weeks, said Ayush Mission State Programme Manager and coordinator of the teams Dr M Subash.

‘‘As of now there’s no research institute of international standards for Ayurveda in the country. This is why we decided to visit some of the well known research institutes in the country to get a firsthand experience of their functioning,’’ said Subash.

The teams had visited 23 institutes across the country. IIT Roorkee, Indian Institute of Toxicology, CSIR National Botanical Research Institute, Central Drug Research Institute (all Lucknow), All India Institute of Ayurveda (New Delhi), Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Biotechnology, TGBRI, Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute of Medical Sciences (all Thiruvananthapuram), Ayurveda University (Jamnagar), National Institute of Ayurveda (Jaipur), Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, National Institute of Nutrition (both Hyderabad) and NIMHANS Integrated Centre for Yoga (Bengaluru) were the government institutes they visited.

Besides, they also turned up at Dabur Research Foundation, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Himalaya Research and Drug Development.

Subash, while stating one of the focus areas is to integrate modern science with Ayurveda, said the visit to IIT Roorkee, CSIR National Botanical Research Institute, and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology had given the lead for integrating biotechnology into Ayurveda.

One of the aims is to promote research work linking Ayurveda with biotechnology and to ensure global standards for ayurvedic medicines.

The visits to the various institutes were undertaken as the IRIA’s aim is to utilise science and technology to validate Ayurveda, he said. The experience provided by the visits will help to set up a comprehensive research institute.

The project, proposed to be implemented with financial assistance from the state and the Centre, is expected to cost Rs 300 crore. The state government has already set aside Rs 50 lakh in the 2016-17 budget and Rs 5 crore in the 2017-18 budget for the initial works.