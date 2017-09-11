The BJP as well as people of the state have great expectations from you following your induction into the Union Cabinet? How do you see this?

Certainly, it’s a huge challenge. But I am not new to challenges. I had been facing it right from my Civil Service days. However, I see this new position as a great opportunity to do many things.

So you are sure you can act as a bridge between the Church and the party as part of this daunting task?

I am not a big political leader. Hence it will be wrong to compare me to a bridge (as reported in the media) between the Church and the party. You can term me a thread. (smiles)

But the other day you had made such a statement.

Of course, it happens while speaking impromptu (smiles). But I see myself as a thread between the two.

The other day, a senior CPM leader from the district told this reporter you are a good administrator but not a good politician who can gauge the pulse of the public. Your thoughts on this?

I think he (the CPM leader) hasn’t the faintest idea about my performance as an MLA.

But surprisingly, you were accorded a warm reception by the Chief Minister. Is this a good sign in the relations?

Yes. Ideologies may differ. But we should keep our friendship. The state and the Centre may be ruled by parties which subscribe to different ideologies. However, both should go hand in hand when it comes to development.

Will this meeting have any reflection on the BJP- CPM clashes in the state? It’s indeed a matter of grave concern as youngsters from both the parties are losing their lives.

Certainly, the atmosphere should change. I am for that and these are part of that. We must be receptive to changes.

Many professionals, including yourself, are entering active politics and securing key positions as well. Do you think it is the end of the road for the ordinary politicians who have come up through the ranks?

It is good to see the entry of more professionals (into politics). It happens everywhere. For example, in the major policy making bodies in China, a sizeable number are engineers while in the US, lawyers play a major role in the administration. The administration is a complex process where a professional has a big role to play. See, you can analyse a professional easily since he or she will have a track record which will reveal whether they have been performing or not. However, I don’t think the era of old-style politicians has come to an end though a miniscule minority among them will be replaced by professionals.