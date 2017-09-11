THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In stark contrast to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s stand on Alphons Kannanthanam’s induction into the Union Cabinet , CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan was scathing in his criticism of the bureaucrat-turned-politico’s entry into Narendra Modi Ministry as the worst form of degeneration which can befall a Left sympathiser. “Kannanthanam’s is the worst form of degeneration which can happen to a Left fellow traveller. A fellow traveller of the Left should have never become a tool for implementing fascism in a country,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Achuthanandan said Kannanthanam found space in fascists’ camp at a time when he should have realised the country and politics were bigger than personal gains. “This is a symptom of political degeneration. Hence there is nothing in this to congratulate him,” he said.

Pinarayi had earlier congratulated Kannanthanam on becoming a minister in the Modi Government. In a Facebook post, Pinarayi termed the post an Onam gift to Kannanthanam, a ‘long-time friend’ of his.

Achuthanandan said the development showed the Left should be more vigilant while selecting its candidates in future. “At a time when there is no scope for compromising with fascism, Kannanthanam did it by snubbing the movement which initiated him into politics,” Achuthanandan said.

Kannanthanam hits back Ridiculing Achuthanadan’s comments, Kannanthanam said, “VS is old, he can say anything.”