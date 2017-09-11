KANNUR: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan distributed the state film awards at a gala function held at the Municipal Stadium in Thalassery on Sunday evening. As stars of malayalam film industry turned up to honour the talents who took Malayalam films to new heights, performers pumped up the adrenaline presenting a memorable evening for the movie enthusiasts.

The 47th State Film Awards were presented to 42 talents in various categories by the Chief Minister as thousands of fans cramped into the stadium to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

Veteran film director Adoor Gopalakrishnan received the prestigious J C Daniel memento, in recognition to his contributions to Malayalam cinema. He was honoured with a momento and a cash award worth `5 lakh.

The best director award winner

Vidhu Vincent receiving the

award from CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the 47th State Film Awards stands out for its political message. “The awards distributed here have a strong political message to be shared. It is to be appreciated the jury has selected films which portray and narrate the life and struggles of people who are pushed to the fringes of society,” he said.

He said the jury has upheld the integrity of the State Film Awards. “The message of the award has to be read carefully when the Union Government is implementing an agenda of Dalit oppression,” said Pinarayi. He exhorted writers and artists to rise to the occasion as it is their obligation to raise the voice against the inequalities prevailing in society.

Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan, who presided over the function said the state government has initiated steps to promote the Malayalam film industry. “The state government is committed to change the face of the film industry,” he said. Balan said the state government is working on a project to construct 500 theatre complexes across the state. “It is said there are issues regarding the release of movies in the state. The state government is coming up with a solution to this crisis. We are working on a plan to construct 100 theatres under the Kerala State Film Development Corporation and around 400 theatres in partnership with the private sector,” he said.

Best actor Vinayakan and best actress

Rajisha Vijayan posing for a photo

after receiving the awards

Balan said the government would initiate steps to regulate the film industry. A committee headed by veteran film maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan has submitted a report to the government and necessary steps would be initiated soon, he said. Senior film personalities Nilambur Ayisha, Vilasini, B Vasantha, P V Gangadharan, K P Kumaran, I V Sasi, T V Chandran, Raghavan, Khader, Seema, Sreedharan Chembadu were felicitated for their contribution to the Malayalam film industry. The function was attended by ministers E Chandrasekharan, Kadanappalli Ramachandran, K K Shyalaja, MLAs and MPs.

Pinarayi miffed over absence of big stars

The absence of bigwigs from the film fraternity at the 47th State Film Awards function at Thalassery irked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday. Expressing his displeasure, he said the film awards function is being conducted with the objective to take films to the common man and hence the film fraternity should attend the function. “These functions are not meant for the winners of the awards. The function represents the entire film fraternity. Hence, artists must attend the function. I do not mean the entire film industry should attend the function. But those who can must attend. Their presence will enhance the merit of the function,” he said.