KANJIRAPPALLY: BJP executive council member P S Sreedharan Pillai on Sunday termed CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan’s statement against Union Minister of State Alphons Kannanthanam as ‘an act of cowardice.’

“He made the statement because he lacks the guts to say this to Pinarayi Vijayan in person. He should show the courage to cooperate in the development of the state by keeping politics at bay,” Pillai said at the inaugural function of Kannanthanam’s reception here.

VS had called Kannanthanam’s induction in the Narendra Modi Ministry as the worst form of degeneration which could befall a Left sympathiser.

Refusing to respond, Kannanthanam said, “He can say anything as he is getting old. He is using new words. I cannot comment on it.”

Meanwhile, Pillai flagged off Kannanathanam’s road show to his native place Manimala after covering all nine panchayats in the Kanjirappally constituency. BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan and district president N Hari were in Kannanthanam’s open vehicle which was accompanied by hundreds of four-wheelers and two-wheelers.

A meeting was held at each of the panchayats. Prince Mathew, a local DYFI leader, was inducted into the BJP’s fold by Kummanam at a meeting at Pallickathod.