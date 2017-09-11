The incident comes after the soft stand Sreenivasan has taken favouring superstar Dileep, currently in jail for the past two months in the abduction case of an actress.

KOCHI: A day after his house in Kannur was smeared in black oil by miscreants for the support he showed to actor Dileep in the actress assault case, actor Sreenivasan had a sarcastic response to the whole episode.

“I only wish people who did this had smeared black oil all over the house. It would have saved me from painting the house. In any case, I have instructed my people not to clean the house. I have also told them if they find anyone who did this, they should ask the person to smear black oil over the entire house,” he told reporters.

He said he will not lodge any complaint with the police in this regard. He also asked the perpetrators to smear black oil on the residence of K B Ganesh Kumar MLA for supporting Dileep. Earlier, Sreenivasan had indicated Dileep was innocent, saying, “I know Dileep very well. He is not a fool to do such an act.”