KOLLAM: At a time when the police are getting brickbats owing to its laxity in initiating a probe against the four private hospitals which allegedly denied treatment to Murugan, a migrant labourer from Tamil Nadu, which led to his death, the Kollam City Police on Monday questioned four doctors of two private hospitals. The doctors were questioned by a panel consisting of Kollam City Police Commissioner S Ajeetha Begum, District Crime Branch ACP A Asokan, Investigation Officer and Kottiyam CI G Ajayananth and expert doctors, sources said.



“We have questioned two doctors who belong to Meditrina and Azeezia. The other day we had questioned two doctors who had attended on Murugan when he was brought to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. In the coming days, we will question and record the statements of doctors at the Kollam Medicity and SUT Hospital. As of now, we are not planning to arrest the doctors. A call in this regard will be taken once the investigation progresses,” said Ajayananth.The doctors deposed before the investigation team that the service of neurosurgeon was unavailable on that day and their hospitals lacked the facility to treat Murugan who had suffered severe head injuries in the accident.



Earlier, the police had faced a lot of criticism as justice eluded Murugan’s family even a month after they lost their sole breadwinner. Other than registering a case against the five hospitals under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC, the police dragged its feet in initiating strong action against the hospitals in question.



Meanwhile, investigation officers reiterated that the Health Department is yet to share the findings of the inquiry committee headed by Director of Health Services R L Saritha. The Kollam City Police Commissioner had earlier told Express that though the investigation is in its final phase, the police needed the report of the inquiry committee as it had focused on technical aspects like whether Murugan was examined by the hospitals concerned, whether adequate steps were taken to save him and whether there was any negligence on the part of hospitals and doctors in managing the case.



Corroborating the same, ACP Asokan said, despite several reminders to the Health Department for sharing the findings of the inquiry committee, they are yet to do so. It was on August 7 that Murugan, a 46-year-old migrant labourer from Tamil Nadu, fell victim to the the grave error on the part of five hospitals- Meditrina Hospital, Kollam Medicity, Azeezia Medical College, SUT Hospital and Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital- as they denied treatment after he met with an accident on NH 66. Murugan, who spent nearly seven hours in an ambulance, finally died on way to the Kollam District Hospital.

