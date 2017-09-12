THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (AFRC) has warned self-financing medical colleges (SFMCs) not to demand excess tuition fees, blank cheques and bank guarantee for the second year of the course and beyond. The AFRC gave the direction after it got complaints from students and parents that some of the SFMCs were insisting on production of blank cheques and bank guarantee towards the future year’s fees from second year onwards at the time of admission.

‘’The principals of the medical colleges are hereby directed not to collect blank cheques from the candidates or from their parents and the bank guarantee shall be collected only for the first year, as per the directions contained in the orders of the SC and HC,’’ the AFRC said. It said such acts will be construed as collection of capitation fee and action will be taken against the SFMCs doing so.