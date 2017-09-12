THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said on Monday that the state screening committee of the Anti-profiteering Authority under GST would be formed next week. “The public can lodge their complaint along with the bill to the nearest sales tax office, which will in turn hand over the complaint to the state screening committee,” Isaac said. The minister said in the initial stage, GST had given disappointment to the state. “The GST earnings for July is at least Rs 500 crore less than our expectations. This was the case with all other states,” he said. The minister directed the Commercial Sales Tax Department to launch a crackdown on hotels and restaurants that fleece consumers in the name of GST.



He asked them to book eateries which do not register with GST and still charge customers under the new tax system. The minister noted that several hotels with a turnover of Rs 75 lakh or below were charging more while they were eligible to levy only 5 percent. The minister asked officials to ensure that non-registered businesses are not charging the new tax. Only 3,000-odd restaurants in the state have registered with the GST so far.