KOCHI: The North Paravur police have registered a case against Hindu Aikya Vedi leader K P Sasikala for her alleged remarks against secular writers at a public meeting at North Paravur on Friday.

According to the police officers, a case has been registered under Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot — if rioting be committed — if not committed) of IPC based on a complaint by V D Satheesan MLA with the state police chief. A case has also been registered against Hindu Aikya Vedi leader R V Babu in connection with the incident.



“An inquiry is under way and, after examining the video and audio samples of the speech, we will slap more charges, if required,” said North Paravur Sub-Inspector Sabu.As per the complaint, Sasikala had, at a public function at North Paravur on September 8, threatened secular writers with facing the same fate as slain Bengaluru-based journalist Gauri Lankesh. She had also asked them to perform ‘mrityunjaya homam’ (a ritual for long life) at any Lord Shiva temple nearby to save their lives, he said in the complaint.

Another case pending against Sasikala

Kozhikode: This is the second time Hindu Aikya Vedi leader Sasikala Teacher has landed in trouble for allegedly delivering ‘inflammatory’ speech. A case is pending with Kozhikode City Police regarding an alleged hate speech made by her at Muthalakulam ground in the city in December 2006. According to the police officers at Kasaba police station in the city, the case was first registered in Kasargod based on a complaint lodged by the then government public prosecutor C Shukkur.

Police charged her under non-bailable sections including IPC 153 A (promoting enmity on the grounds of religion). However, the case was transferred to Kozhikode as the speech was delivered at a function held in the city. The police had collected video and audio footage of the speech as part of the probe. It was alleged her speech in connection with the Maradu violence was aimed at disrupting communal harmony. Sasikala later moved the High Court to avoid arrest.