KOCHI: A civil police officer accused of aiding Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the actress assault case, has been suspended from duty. Civil police officer Anish with the Kalamassery AR Camp was earlier arrested and released on bail on Saturday. Earlier, a recommendation for departmental action against Anish was forwarded after the special investigation team found evidence against him.



According to the SIT, the sleuths had found Anish tried to send a voice message of Pulsar Suni to actor Dileep from his mobile phone. The phone was also used to contact Dileep and his close aide. The sleuths had also found three calls were made from Anish’s phone to the office of ‘Laksyah’, the online apparel store run by Kavya Madhavan, said the officers.

Released on bail

