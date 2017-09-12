ALAPPUZHA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the actor assault case gathered evidence from the press club here in the case against P C George MLA who has been accused of casting aspersions on the character of the victim in the the actress assault case. P C George made the alleged derogatory remarks against the actress while talking to reporters at the press club last month.

The SIT headed by Nedumbassery Circle Inspector P M Biju recorded the statements of press club office-bearers and staff, besides examining a four-minute long footage of the MLA’s presser shot by a local TV channel.George had said he failed to comprehend how the actress could return to work soon after the incident termed more horrendous than the Delhi Nirbhaya case by the police.



“If so, how could she act in films after just two days. Why she didn’t she seek treatment at a hospital? Do the police have any hard evidence against actor Dileep to prove his involvement in the incident? I firmly believe Dileep is innocent,’’ he had told reporters.

Anoop Chandran slams Dileep

Actor Anoop Chandran said Dileep was instrumental in getting him sidelined in the Malayalam film industry which led to the roles(offered to him) drying up. He also recorded his statement before the SIT. “Dileep got me sidelined in the industry for speaking against mimicry and various other reasons. I am not ready to disclose all the details now and I had apprised the SIT of it 10 days ago.

I will come out with more details later. I have acted in over 100 films and I have not received any roles in the films after Dileep threatened me. Initially, I did not take it seriously but gradually the offers dried up,’’ Anoop told Express. Hailing from Areeparambu in Cherthala here, Anoop is not active in Mollywood these days.