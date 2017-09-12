KOTTAYAM: Taking a dig at the ministership of Alphons Kannanatnam, Kerala Congress (M) chief K M Mani said it is wrong to assume the entire state will gravitate to the BJP following Kannanthanam’s induction into the Union Cabinet. Mani told reporters here on Monday it is not possible to cooperate with the BJP’s policies. “The BJP cannot capture the entire country,” he said while elaborating on the evening protest meetings conducted by the Kerala Congress(M) at 1,000 centres against the failure of both the Central and state governments on Monday.



The Kerala Congress (M) chief flayed both the Central and state governments for the failure to deliver on poll promises. “The BJP-NDA Government which promised ‘achhe din’ and the LDF Government which vowed to ‘set right everything’ if voted to power have given voters only misery,” he said.

