THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With over two weeks left for the southwest monsoon season to end, widespread showers so far this month have helped the state tide over its rain deficit to a large extent. Even though monsoon rainfall improved considerably in Idukki district where the state’s major hydel power projects are located, the storage level of major reservoirs was only above the half-way mark. According to the Met Department’s classification, a departure of up to 20 per cent from the usual is considered ‘normal’ rainfall. By that standard, all districts, barring Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Wayanad, have recorded ‘normal’ rainfall.



As against a normal rainfall of 187.7 cm, the state as a whole received 152.1 cm, which is a deficit of around 19 per cent. Kottayam, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Palakkad were the districts that topped the rainfall chart. Wayanad’s rainfall deficit, which hovered over 60 per cent last month, has now come down to around 47 per cent, due to downpour this month.



Why rainfall picked up

According to Meteorological Centre Thiruvananthapuram Director S Sudevan, increased rainfall activity during last phase of the southwest monsoon was a regular phenomenon. “The presence of abundant cyclonic circulation and monsoon low-level jets (strong winds) resulted in good rainfall,” said Sudevan.

What’s in store?

According to Sudevan, increased rainfall activity has been forecast across the state for the remaining days of the week. “Barring a few districts such as Kasargod, Kannur and Wayanad, the state will get good rainfall over the next five days. On the whole, we expect the monsoon to be normal when the season ends. The chances of a rainfall deficit during this season is less,” said Sudevan.

Water level in hydel reservoirs

(Power generation capability in million units (MU)

Total storage on September 10 2230.44 MU (54%)

Idukki

1040.2 MU (47%)

Pamba

478.16 MU (52%)

Idamalayar

159.36 MU (63%)

Kuttiadi

233.86 MU (48%)

Storage

on Aug 10 2017

1333.8 MU

2016

2230.44 MU

2015

2318.9 MU

2014

3153.38 MU