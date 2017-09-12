THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has lashed out at the Left Government on the liquor policy, asserting people had been cheated and it has become amply clear the policy changes were intended to protect the interests of liquor barons and draw benefits through it. Inaugurating the Congress dharna in front of the Secretariat, Chandy said the LDF Government’s volte-face would only immerse people in liquor and the younger generation would become easy prey in the new environs with liquor all around them.

Similar protests led by senior leaders were held in front of the district Collectorates across the state against the government decision to bring down the distance limit from educational institutions and places of worship to 50 m for sanctioning bars as well as de-notifying state highways within the municipal-corporation limits for re-opening the bar hotels which were shut down. ‘’The eagerness with which the liberal liquor policy touted for the benefit of bar owners was not visible in the distribution of ration rice. The Pinarayi Vijayan Government didn’t show justice to the people even during Onam season, as the promise of 5 kg of foodgrain and a kilo of sugar for ration card holders was not fulfilled.

The BPL families which had received free Onam kits when the UDF was in power were also disappointed this time,’’ he said. It seems the only concern of the rulers is to earn revenue from the sale of liquor. Even the powers given by the former government for local bodies to have a final say in the functioning of bars were taken away by the new government.

The UDF Governments which ruled the state had a clear vision through a transparent liquor policy, since the days of the K Karunakaran Government, which had set up the Udayabhanu Commission to save the state from the ill-effects of liquor, Chandy said. “Phase-by-phase prohibition, distribution of soft liquor and quality toddy were the salient features of the report,which were imbibed by the UDF Government. The Left Government has struck down all the initiatives framed for people’s benefit, to pamper liquor barons,” he charged.