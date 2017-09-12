THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IN 2015, the Left drew flak from various corners over parallel Sreekrishna Jayanthi processions.Two years down the lane, the cultural sphere has emerged as a secular platform for resistance against communalism and religious fanaticism.What began as a mere show of strength two years ago seems to have come a long way now. On Tuesday, when progressive outfits come together with cultural processions under the motto ‘Mahad Janmangal Manava Nanmakku’ (Great lives for the goodness of mankind), it will be resistance of a different kind.



A slew of contemporary issues -- including the brutal murder of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh to the latest speech by Hindu Aikyavedi leader KP Sasikala -- would be reflected on the cultural processions with placards and floats.Continuing with the practice, various organisations led by the Left will take out cultural processions across the state, especially in Kannur, on Tuesday - Sreekrishna Jayanthi. Though the Left would take the lead, the initiative will not be a CPM programme per se, said CPM Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan. “It can’t be termed as a Leftist movement.

The processions are not being organised by the CPM. Local clubs, cultural establishments and libraries are organising the programme. CPM workers will also take part. Not only the CPM, anyone who take an anti-communal stance including the Congress and other parties are welcome to attend.

It’s an effort to create awareness against ideologies that forces human beings fight with each other,” Jayarajan said.



The CPM says it is a movement rallying people against attack on democratic system and fundamental rights. The CPM Central Committee has decided to run a campaign against communalism this month. It will also be a tribute to great men like Sree Narayana Guru, Ayyankali, Mahatma Gandhi and Chattampi Swamy.Cultural processions will be organised at local centres. “It’s not an attempt to counter Sobha Yatra. It’s neither opposed to or supportive of it. It’s a cultural procession as part of the anti-communal campaign. Like previous years, it’s a procession by Bala Sangham and cultural organisations,” said CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan.

“There’s an effort to create an anti-Communist and fanatic attitude; an attempt to create hatred towards other religions. The current movement will be an attempt to equip the public to face this challenge. People from all walks of life including believers rally together. It’s the biggest intervention one can do,” said Jayarajan, adding that contrary to campaigns, there was no attempt to disrupt Sreekrishna Jayanthi processions.

Organisations like Purogamana Kalasahithya Sangham, Janadhipathya Mahila Association, Bala Sangham and DYFI will come together for the cultural processions.“At a time when religion and religious symbols are being misused for an onslaught with a Fascist nature, it should be resisted and fought with. But there is a question - whether this the proper form of building up that resistance,” asked senior CPI leader Binoy Viswam.