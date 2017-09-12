THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas has said the state government’s act of not airing the Prime Minister’s speech on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago speech on university campuses is a challenge to the federal system of the country. It was an insult to the memory of Swami Vivekananda. The Governor and the Chancellor of the universities should seek an explanation from those concerned, he said.



“If the government is not ready to follow the directions of the Central Government, it should not accept Central funds. It was part of the efforts to appease the Jihadi terrorists that the government ignored the Centre’s directive,” he said. Both the CPM and the Congress were competing with each other for Jihadi votes.

“The government should make it clear whether the saffron dress worn by Swami Vivekananda had made him unacceptable to the government. Those who had conducted the memorial speeches of Afsal Guru and Yakoob Memon on campuses ignored the Prime Minister’s speech,” he said.



‘Withdraw from move to sabotage Sreekrishna Jayanthi’

Krishnadas asked the CPM leadership to direct its cadre to withdraw from the move to sabotage the Sreekrishna Jayanthi celebrations. “The CPM should make clear whether it was their devotion for Sreekrishna that made them celebrate Ashtamirohini. The BJP welcomes the CPM celebrating Sreekrishna Jayanthi. But it should keep away from sabotaging Balagokulam’s sobha yathra by conducting parallel processions at the same venue and time,” he said. The Chief Minister’s own party men were sabotaging the peace brockered between the CPM and the RSS under the aegis of the government.



Referring to the attempt to register a case against Hindu Aikya Vedi leader K P Sasikala, he asked the government to make it clear whether she had made any hate speech.He challenged the Congress and the CPM to show the full text of Sasikala’s speech. He challenged the parties to hold a debate on the issue.

He defended Sasikala saying there was nothing wrong in her speech. V S Achuthanandan’s remarks against Alphons Kannanthanam was actually a taunt to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and had nothing against Kannanthanam or the BJP.

