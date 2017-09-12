The NSG team led by its head captain Anoop Singh returning after visiting the Mullapperiyar dam as part of analysing the security arrangements on Monday

KUMILY : An NSG team on Monday conducted an examination at the Mullapperiyar dam and its premises near here. The four-member team led by NSG Assistant Commissioner Anoop Singh which reached the boat landing at Thekkady around 11.30 am, spent over an hour on the dam premises as part of the security check. They, however, refused to interact with the reporters.Meanwhile, Irrigation Department officers said the NSG made a few suggestions including putting up more lights on the dam premises.



They also suggested a permanent seating facility for the security officers. However, the Irrigation authorities conveyed the practical difficulty involved in providing a permanent seating facility since the area is constantly under threat from wild elephants. Executive Engineer George Daniel, Superintending Engineer M A Sebastian and Assistant Engineers Basil and Bismi Shimna accompanied the NSG team.

The inspection at Mullapperiyar was undertaken as part of the rule which mandates all the dams built over 50 years ago should be checked by the NSG on an annual basis.



However, Mullapperiyar dam has a singular feature - it is at the heart of a long-running dispute between Kerala and TN. Prior to Monday’s inspection - during which the water level in the dam was recorded at 122.9 feet - an NSG team had last visited Mullapperiyar in 2014.