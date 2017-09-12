THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Barring stray incidents of disruption by KSU workers and a voluntary boycott by SFI activists, the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Monday went on uninterrupted in most of the higher educational institutions in the state.According to KSU state president K M Abhijith, the Congress-affiliated student organisation had informed educational institutions in advance they would not allow Modi’s speech to be telecast on campuses. In Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode, KSU activists barged into the venue and disrupted the telecast after the college authorities decided to go ahead with it.



“Our activists disrupted the telecast of the speech in Christian College due to our opposition against the linking of the speech with the birth centenary celebrations of Sangh Parivar leader Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. The speech telecast was also disrupted in a few campuses in Ernakulam and Idukki. Some educational institutions put the telecast on hold due to our protests,” Abhijith said.

The SFI had called a state-wide boycott of the speech on grounds that it was an attempt to ‘saffronise’ campuses in the state.



However, its leaders claimed they did not forcefully evict students or disrupt the telecast.

“Our boycott was purely voluntary. Nowhere was the telecast disrupted. However, a large number of students who backed our stand boycotted the telecast on their own in various campuses,” SFI state general secretary M Vijin said.



Meanwhile, ABVP has taken strong objection to the opposition against the Prime Minister’s speech. “The protesters should remember they were boycotting the speech of the Prime Minister of India and not that of a political leader. It is high time student organisations which stage such protests showed maturity and took up genuine issues that affect the student community,” ABVP state president C K Rakesh said.