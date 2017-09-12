THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Candidates in the PSC rank list staged an agitation outside the Secretariat on Monday protesting against what they termed the KSEB’s reluctance to report vacancies in the posts of junior assistant/cashier to the PSC. AIYF district president Anand Kumar inaugurated the protest. On August 25, the High Court had instructed the KSEB to report 580 vacancies to the PSC. However, the KSEB is reluctant to report the vacancies, the candidates, rallying under the banner of the Junior Assistant/Cashier Rank Holders’ Forum, said.



The rank list to expire on September 21

The KSEB has illegally posted mazdoor/lineman/office assistants to these vacancies. At the same time, the state government power company is filling Mazdoor vacancies through the PSC. Although the Administrative Vigilance Cell had on February 18 demanded the KSEB to report the vacancies in Junior Assistant/Cashier to the PSC, the KSEB did not do so, the candidates said.