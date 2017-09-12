THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has registered a suo moto case in the wake of eviction of tribals from Mampad in Malappuram district by forest officers in alleged violation of the Forest Rights Act. The case was registered in the wake of reports which said the tribals residing in Mampad area and paying tax for their residential and agricultural land for over 40 years were asked to surrender the land on the orders of the District Forest Officer.

The evicton move came after the foresters classified the land owned by tribals as ‘vested forest’. Commission chairperson P N Vijayakumar will visit tribal settlements on September 23 and gather evidence. The commission will also direct the government to take action against the officers who do not ensure protection for tribals under the Forest Rights Act.

The District Collector and the DFO will be directed to probe the incident and submit a report within 30 days. On the basis of the report from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, the commission will assess the progress in the implementation of Forest Rights Act in various districts.