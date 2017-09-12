KOLLAM: K Muraleedharan MLA has alleged the Left Government was promoting alcoholism in the state. By reducing the distance between liquor shops and educational institutions and places of worship from 200 m to 50 m, the Left Government has literally taken a U-turn in its liquor policy. “When the Left Government came to power, they said they were against prohibition. Then they promised they will emphasize on voluntary abstinence.

Now it has reduced the distance between the liquor bars and educational institutions and places of worship. All these point to the fact that the government is promoting liquor trade,” said Muraleedharan. He was speaking after inaugurating the Collectorate march of the Kollam DCC against the decision of the government to reduce the distance between liquor bars and educational institutions and places of worship. He also threw his weight behind former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, saying Chandy is capable of holding any key posts in the party.

“The general opinion among the party workers is to bring back Chandy to the state leadership,” he said. Muraleedharan also took a dig at Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. He said many of the protests taken by the Opposition had fallen in no man’s land. “The party workers are of the view that the Opposition’s protest programmes need to be strengthened and have to be steered in the right direction,” he said.

Leadership change not on agenda, says V D Satheesan

T’Puram: V D Satheesan MLA has criticised attempts to project Oommen Chandy as a better Opposition leader than Ramesh Chennithala. Currently leadership change is not on the agenda, he told reporters in Kannur. He said Chandy had already made clear he was not interested in holding any official post in the party. Dragging his name into such a controversy amounts to insulting him, he said.