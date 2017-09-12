THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The investigation into the multi-crore medical college scam, allegedly involving state BJP leaders, has hit a roadblock owing to the Vigilance’s failure in collecting substantial evidence against the leaders. Vigilance sources said the sleuths had failed to find any evidence of the bribe offered by R Shaji, the owner of the medical college, to New Delhi-based Satheesh Nair, an agent. Lack of cooperation from BJP leaders, courtesy their ‘contradictory statements’, is also hampering the probe, the sources said. Vigilance sleuths are currently evaluating the ‘contradictory statements’.

Earlier, they began the scrutiny of the statements given by witnesses arraigned in the case and demanded documents of the alleged financial transaction between Nair and Shaji from them. The Vigilance report will be completed post scrutiny, said sources. The officers said the report will be submitted to Vigilance Director Loknath Behera within a month. The preliminary investigation into the alleged scam began on July 20. It is alleged the BJP state leadership collected `5.6 crore from Shaji for obtaining the sanction from the Medical Council of India for his new medical college.

An internal investigation by the BJP had also found irregularities and led to the expulsion of R S Vinod from the party’s primary membership. Though the name of BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh was also mentioned in some media reports in this connection, he dismissed the allegations against him as ‘baseless’. BJP’s internal investigation commission members K P Sreeshan and A K Naseer also turned hostile before the Vigilance. They had deposed Shaji gave Nair `25 lakh as consultancy fee and not as a bribe.