THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Anti-Liquor Co-ordination Committee led by nearly 30 organisations, including the Church, on Tuesday announced strong agitations against the LDF Government’s decision to slash the distance norm for hotel bars from 200 m to 50 m. At a convention here, the committee announced that protest marches against newly opened liquor shops and statewide public awareness programmes will be launched from Wednesday onwards. A leadership meet will be held in front of the Secretariat on September 26. A public protest and march will be taken out to the Secretariat on October 11.



The convention urged the government to urgently withdraw its decision to slash the distance limit for four and five star bars, and to allow the sale of liquor in the domestic terminals of airports. The convention registered its strong protest against the government’s liquor policy. ‘’The state government’s zeal to do anything for the liquor lobby instead of addressing the livelihood issues of the people is highly condemnable,’’ the committee said in a resolution. Former KPCC chief V M Sudheeran said the LDF Government had misled the public regarding the impact of the UDF’s liquor policy.



Contrary to the LDF claim that the policy had led to an increase in consumption, in reality, it had come down by 8.65 crore litres in the three-year period from April 1, 2014, to March 31, 2017, he said.

Poet and activist Sugathakumari, who inaugurated the convention, called the decision to slash the distance limit tantamount to treason. Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis said the decision to slash the distance limit would have an adverse impact on the health of the younger generation.



Archbishop M Soosa Pakiam said the LDF Government should make it clear as to where its loyalties lay, with the people or with the liquor lobby. Archbishop Soosa Pakiam released ‘Alcohol Policy: Implications in Kerala,’ a book authored by Johnson J Edayaranmula, at the function. The Anti-Liquor Co-ordination Committee will decide its further course of action on October 11.