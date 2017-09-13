MALAPPURAM: The Election Commission has announced the bypoll for Vengara assembly constituency in Malappuram in Kerala on October 11, officials said on Wednesday.

The by-election became necessary after sitting legislator and top Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P.K. Kunhalikutty vacated the seat after he was elected from the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency in April this year.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Kunhalikutty humbled his nearest rival candidate of the CPI-M led Left Democratic Front by 38,057 votes, one of the highest margins in the state.

In this year's Lok sabha by-election, he increased his margin from the constituency, which comes under the Malappuram Lok sabha constituency to 40,529 votes.

"Our aim is to ensure that our candidate wins with a bigger majority than before, which is not going to be a tough thing. I am also free now for the campaign," said Kunhalikutty.

The IUML began its campaign last week, even before the poll date was announced, with the entire top brass of the Congress-led UDF arriving for the first election convention.

The ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) is yet to announce its candidate.

September 22 is the last date of filing nominations.