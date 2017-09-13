Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is all smiles before he makes a sling shot to unveil a signature film on YES!2017 in Kochi on Tuesday. Industries Minister A C Moideen and KSIDC managing director M Beena are also seen | Albin Mathew

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday exhorted the youngsters to break the shackles of traditional approach towards jobs and entrepreneurship, and promised all government support to help youths become job creators rather than job seekers.Inaugurating the third edition of Young Entrepreneurs Summit (YES!2017) here, the Chief Minister said the government was taking all steps to make Kerala the most investor-friendly destination in the country. “We want to go up in the ease of doing business rankings,” he said.

Pinarayi asked the youths, who are the changemakers, to dream big and discard the conventional way of establishing business and startups. “All international giants started their businesses by disrupting the existing models,” he said, adding that ‘3D’, the theme of YES-2017 which stands for ‘Disrupt, Discover and Develop’, was aptly chosen to indicate the way forward for the startups.Stating there was a change in the attitude of the youths towards jobs and entrepreneurship, Pinarayi asked them to jot down their ideas as and when they struck them. He also urged them to update their ideas on a regular basis based on the changes in the business scenario.

The Chief Minister, who also handles the Information Technology portfolio, said financial assistance from the government would not be a constraint for promising startups. “There will be no shortage of funds. The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and the Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) are ready to fund as many as 1,500 start-ups. A total of `1,375 crore is set aside for the startup sector, out of which `549 crore has been earmarked only for IT and IT-enabled services, another `10 crore for technology innovation centre, and Rs 70 crore for ‘startup box’, ‘startup camp’ etc. Pinarayi also urged the youngsters to look at other sectors such as farm, tourism, waste management, health etc, where innovative ideas and disruptive business models offer big potential.

In his presidential address, Industries Minister A C Moideen said the government was committed to removing all the bottlenecks faced by the industries in the state for doing business.

“A big problem faced by the state is the shortage of land, which the government is addressing with all urgency,” the minister said, adding that at least 5,000 acres will be needed for the establishment of new industrial units in the state. He said 600 acres identified for the Petro-Chemical project in FACT’s land was in the final stage of acquisition. M Beena, managing director, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, said the corporation was ready to provide up to Rs 25 lakh collateral free loan and mentoring for promising start-ups.