T’PURAM/KANNUR : The Sree Krishna Jayanthi celebrations organsied under the aegis of Balagokulam in over 10,000 centres across the state literally turned every nook and cranny into a spirit of devotion. Hundreds of tiny tots dressed up as Krishna, Radha and Gopikas conquered the hearts of people. The pageantry included floats depicting stories in Hindu mythology. There was a large turnout of people to watch the Shobha Yatra.

Children taking out a procession with placards

at Puthiyatheru in Kannur on Tuesday



Meanwhile, the cultural procession taken out by the CPM in Kannur raising the slogan ‘Mahat Janmangal Manava Nanmakku’ also drew significant participation and was held in about 210 centres in the district.

The participants, including children, carried placards with portraits of Gauri Lankesh, the journalist recently murdered in Bengaluru, and Nobel Prize winner Malala. There were also floats that depicted attacks on freedom of expression.



The processions taken out by both the fronts were held under the leadership of regional clubs and leaders at their respective centres. There was tight police security as there were reports on possibilities of confrontations among the activists of RSS-BJP and CPM. However, amidst the tension, processions by both the parties were taken out according to the instructions of the police. Both the fronts were given time schedules to take out their processions and special arrangements were made in areas where both the processions would meet.