THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming down heavily on the Centre, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed concern over the fall-out of the demonetisation in his facebook page. He pointed out that the common man was at the receiving end and they are the sufferers at the end of the day. The Chief Minister also sought the Prime Minister and the Union Finance Minister to call an emergency meeting of all the states pertaining to the issue.



In his post, he said the poor population with small/temporary jobs, micro and mini business units, farmers and farm workers, disabled, elderly persons and the entire rural population which depended on the informal economy are suffering to the core. Daily my office receives many letters of pain from various parts of Kerala mentioning the hardships they are facing because of the slowdown in the cash flow. The youth are worried about their jobs/career. Even the performance of the IT sector has gone down and is under severe pressure despite talks of digital inclusion of citizens. Taxi drivers and other workers in the tourism sector are also facing the heat,” Pinarayi said in the post.



“All the other states, including the BJP-ruled ones are also facing the slow down. Is everything bright as it is projected in promotional tweets and FB posts by an army of blind followers? I do not think so, because if Kerala (where a sizeable population depends on NRI income & government/formal jobs) is suffering because of the unusual way of implementing poorly planned demonetisation; then, of course, many states in India would be in much worse condition. We cannot simply address these concerns by promising unseen future prospective benefits in long term. Oxygen is required now,” Pinarayi said.