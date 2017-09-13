THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as plans to conduct the organisational polls in the Congress is limping and with consensus remaining elusive, the party is gearing up to draw a blueprint to face the next Lok Sabha polls.Though nearly two more years are left for LS polls, an assessment snap polls are in the pipeline some time next year has left the party in frantic frenzy. The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the state unit will meet on Wednesday, with LS polls at the top of its agenda.



Discussions on the polls were postponed twice after listing it in the agenda of the PAC meets recently, when issues of immediate concern took centrestage. KPCC president M M Hassan told Express that various factors regarding the poll preparations will be taken up at the meet this time.“The meet will also plan an agitation demanding a cut in duties by the state and Central governments on petrol and diesel.

A hot campaign against acts of intolerance unleashed by the BJP-RSS forces is also in the offing,” he said.

People will be sensitised to the various pitfalls of the state government, including the utter chaos in the self-financing education system and the pro-liquor lobby’s backing of the revised liquor policy, Hassan said.

