KOCHI: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the actress assault case has begun an inquiry in the wake of Pulsar Suni’s revelation he had received money from the manager of filmmaker Nadirshah. The officers said the police have traced the location of Suni’s mobile phone to Thodupuzha on the said day.

During interrogation, Suni told the officers he had met Nadirshah’s manager at Thodupuzha, where the shooting of the film ‘Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan’ helmed by Nadirshah was progressing, and collected `25,000.



The new revelation came a day before Dileep, currently lodged in the Aluva Sub-jail, is slated to approach the HC seeking bail again.However, the investigation team is yet to confirm whether Nadirshah had information on Suni’s visit to the shooting location and collection of money from his manager.

Last week, the cops had issued a notice asking Nadirshah to appear at the Aluva police club for questioning, after the sleuths found several of his statements were false and contradictory.



Meanwhile, the SIT has also begun an investigation into the missing of the register book from the residence of Kavya Madhavan in Kochi. Examining the register was crucial in confirming Suni’s statement that he had visited Kavya at her residence. Though the police had earlier interrogated the personnel guarding Kavya’s residence, they said the register books were destroyed in heavy rain.