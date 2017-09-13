THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hyper Markets and People’s Bazaars which bring all essential commodities under a single umbrella will be opened in all the district headquarters, Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman said on Tuesday.



The minister was inaugurating the district conference of the AITUC-backed Supplyco Employees Association. The Supplyco should be able to attract people from all strata of the society. In future, super markets would transform into hyper markets and people’s bazaars, he said.