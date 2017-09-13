KOCHI: Kerala may have missed the first boom in the IT sector during the 1990s, but the state can still emerge as the 'Silicon Valley of India', said Aruna Sundararajan, Secretary of the Department of Telecom, Government of India. Giving a special address at Yes! 2017, she said the state has several natural advantages such as a highly talented workforce, unprecedented government backing for budding entrepreneurs and huge funding opportunities. Sundararajan said there has been a paradigm change in the approach towards Keralites among the global business community.

During the late 1980s and 90s, Aruna who was with the state Industries Department and then KSIDC head Amitabh Kant (now CEO of Niti Aayog) had faced tough times in selling the Kerala story to the business and investing community, she said.She narrated three recent instances to drive home the point. In May, during a visit to Silicon Valley as part of a technology start-up programme, Aruna said she found quite a few Kerala entrepreneurs who were chosen as the best companies from around the world by a global search team which included venture capitalists.

"They had picked the best. It had start-ups from Pakistan and Bangladesh, and I could find quite a few Kerala entrepreneurs," she said. The second instance was her experience as a jury member to select India's best entrepreneurs. "Our job was to select a start-up, which has broken into the big league," she said. The choice was unanimous - the ed-tech company BYJU's Learning App, founded by Malayali Byju Raveendran. However, since the jury's brief was to select the company which made the cut in 2016, BYJU's lost out.

The third instance related to the story of 7-year-old Kerala boy Sarang who won accolades for making the floor cleaning robot at California's Maker Fair recently. "I would never have imagined such a thing happening in such a short span for Kerala," Aruna said. The Indian IT industry is now worth $150 billion (about Rs 9 lakh crore) and there is a new $103 billion internet economy expected to touch $500 billion by 2022. The mobile economy alone is now pegged at $40 billion.

"Earlier, businesses were growing on the basis of their proximity to the government. Now, those shackles have gone," she said, adding several initiatives by Centre such as Make in India, Start-up India, Stand-up India and Digital India are offering 'never been experienced before' opportunities. "This new approach by the Centre is not a trivial change."Only Indian entrepreneurship can solve Indian problems. "You are the people to solve the problems. This is different from the government trying to solve problems," she said.