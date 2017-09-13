THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eyeing to put a leash on big squatters in the state, a draft legislation on land holdings has come up with suggestions for stringent action, including reclamation of all land held illegally by major plantations and individuals. One of the main provisions in the draft legislation is the takeover of plantations, the lease period of which has expired. Former special secretary C K Padmakaran, who was appointed as consultant for framing the draft, submitted it to the Revenue Department last week.

Another major suggestion is the reclamation of land from those who have bought exempted land that has been fragmented. As of now, there is no rule which enables the takeover.

With this, the government is optimistic fragmentation of major plantations could be prevented in the future.Revenue Secretary P H Kurian told Express the draft has been received and is being examined. ‘’Certain inputs and corrections have to be made to it,’’ he said. The main objective of bringing in the new legislation is to take back all illegal land and distribute it to the landless in the state. Besides, there is also a dearth of land for public purposes.

The new legislation has been drafted imbibing the true spirit of the Kerala Land Reforms Act and the Kerala Conservancy Act. The draft has included certain provisions left out in the two acts pertaining to plantations and exemptions. There would be potent provisions in the legislation for taking back the plantations which flout existing laws. Another provision is with regard to exempted land given to educational and charitable institutions, trusts and religious organisations.

Though existing rules enable the takeover of land not in use or converted for other purposes, most of the time, those who get exemption bend the laws in their favour. In the new legislation, there are provisions that completely block these institutions from misusing the land allotted to them. The new legislation is said to be a comprehensive one that has provisions for punitive action against encroachers. With the exemption clause in the Kerala Land Reforms Act said to have led to the concentration of a major portion of agricultural land in the hands of a few, the draft suggests certain restrictions on exemptions given to plantations.

The government has chalked out such a legislation based on the recommendations of Special Officer with the Land Resumption Office, M G Rajamanickam, who had recommended a legislation for reclaiming all illegal land. He had cited the Kerala Land Reforms Act was not being properly implemented. The Act had led to the concentration of a major portion of agricultural land in the hands of a few through the exemption clause under Section 81, the report said.