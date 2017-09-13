THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Father Tom Uzhunnalil, the Indian priest allegedly kidnapped by IS militants in March 2016, has finally been released, thanks to an initiative from the Oman Government at the behest of Vatican. Father Uzhunnalil was brought to Muscat, capital of Oman, in a Royal Air Force of Oman aircraft and then taken to Rome. He will remain there for recuperation after which he will return to his home state - Kerala.

The news of his release was first announced by the state-run Oman News Agency along with pictures of him alighting from the aircraft and inside a palace. Oman Information Service also released brief videos where the frail priest with a long beard was seen wearing a black shirt and thanking, “God almighty, Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the ruler of Oman, my brothers, sisters, relatives and friends who prayed for my safety and release.”

Fr Uzhunnalil, hailing from Ramapuram in Kottayam district of Kerala, was posted at Aden in Yemen in charge of a care home for the elderly run by the Missionaries of Charity. He was abducted during an attack on the home on March 04, 2016 by a group of terrrorists, allegedly from IS. Four Indian nuns were among 15 who lost their lives in the attack. The kidnappers later posted two videos of the priest pleading for his life and seeking help to release him from captivity triggering reports that the attackers were looking for ransom. In the second video the priest said his health was deteriorating fast and needed hospitalisation. He had blamed both the Indian Government and Vatican for their failure in securing his release and said he faced the fate as he was an Indian. There were also rumours suggesting he would be crucified on Good Friday this year.

Though the official statement suggested he would be returning home, it was later informed by Vatican to the Salesian community province in Bengaluru that he would first be flown to Rome.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who had taken up the matter with the Oman Government, tweeted, “I am happy to inform that Father Tom Uzhunnalil has been rescued.” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed his happiness over the release of the priest and promised the state would do everything possible to help him regain health.

“In response to the Royal Orders of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said and as per a request from the Vatican to assist in the rescuing of a Vatican employee, the authorities concerned in the Sultanate, in coordination with the Yemeni authorities, have managed to find a Vatican government employee. He was transferred this morning to Muscat in preparation for his return home,” said a statement from the Sultanate of Oman.

For the past one year, on Sundays, we were conducting a weekly prayer meeting for the release of Fr Tom. Now the lord has answered our prayers. All the political leaders were supportive. Minister for External Affairs Sushama Swaraj was very cordial. Jose K Mani MP, as well as the state government, were with us from the beginning. Top politicians, including BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan, LDF convenor Vaikom Viswan, former Minister P C Thomas and P J Joseph came to pledge their support. It was the Union Government and the Church that kindled our hopes when many of us had lost it at times.