KOTTAYAM: With barely two months left until the start of this year’s Sabarimala pilgrimage season, Kottayam District Collector B S Thirumeni has instructed the officers concerned to take necessary steps for ensuring proper sanitation and basic facilities at Erumely and other halting places of pilgrims in the district en route to Sabarimala.

At a meeting held for reviewing the arrangements made for the annual pilgrimage, Thirumeni said effective steps should be taken to prevent dumping of human wastes from temporary toilets the pilgrims would use at Erumely. He also asked the panchayat authorities to check whether the toilet facilities provided by private agencies have tanks and other related amenities.