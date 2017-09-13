THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The standoff between the Revenue and Law departments – headed by LDF allies CPI and CPM, respectively – over the land controversy involving the Thiruvananthapuram Law Academy continues to be in play.Amply indicating this is the Law Department’s delay in furnishing the comprehensive report on the land under illegal possession of the academy, three months since Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan sought it in May. Revenue Department officers termed the three-month delay in furnishing the report ‘unnecessary’, alleging it was a purposeful attempt by the Law Department to help the academy.



“The lackadaisical attitude of the Law Department has delayed the whole process. There could be political pressure on the department for doing so,” said the officers.The impasses between the two departments has been boiling since the entire issue began. The CPM’s soft stance towards the academy’s authorities, which are close to the party, is said to be the reason behind the silence of the Law Department – headed by CPM’s A K Balan – on the request of Chandrasekharan, a CPI man. The officers alleged the Law Department was showing this attitude on a majority of files forwarded by the Revenue Department.



The Law Department, in its preliminary report earlier, had said there was no provision for taking back the land if not utilised, as such a condition was not specified when the land was assigned to the academy. Chandrasekharan had rejected this and sought the comprehensive report.

He had sought clarifications and asked the Law Department look into the land which is being used for purposes other than for it was allotted, to clarify on the illegal constructions on the property and to look into the stretch of the land lying in disuse.



The disagreement between the CPI-led Revenue Department and CPM on the issue was evident when Chandrasekharan said his department would launch a probe into the land held by the academy, only for it to be shot down by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who said there will be no such probe. The officers said this was reflected in the Law Department’s delay.However, Law Minister A K Balan told ‘Express’ he was unaware of the issue. “‘I will look into it at the earliest,”’ he said. Despite repeated attempts, Law Secretary B G Harindranth could not be reached for comments.