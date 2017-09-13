PATHANAMTHITTA: Thousands of devotees participated in the Ashtami Rohini vallasadya, marking the Sree Krishna Jayanthi celebrations, at the Aranmula Lord Parthasarathy temple here on Tuesday.

The vallasadya (feast) offering began with NSS president P N Narendranathan Nair lighting the traditional lamp in front of the golden flag mast of the temple after the uchcha pooja at 11.30 am.Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan, Veena George MLA, District Collector R Girija, former MLAs Malethu Saraladevi and A Padmakumar, Palliyoda Seva Sangham president K G Sasidharan Pillai, secretary P R Radhakrishnan, vice-president K P Soman and treasurer Krishnakumar, Elanthur block panchayat president M B Sathyan and Mallappuzhassery panchayat president Manoj Madhavasseril were present.

Before the ceremony, the members of the 52 palliyodams (snake boats), including the ‘A’ and ‘B’ batch categories, were accorded a traditional reception at the temple kadavu of the Pampa on the northern side of the temple at 10.30 am.After the reception, the members of the palliyodams were taken in a procession led by ‘thalapoli,’ artists playing ‘panchavadyam’ and ‘chendamelam’ to the front side of the temple near the golden flag mast after circumambulating the nalambalam of the temple. The northern side of the nalambalam was earmarked for the members of the palliyodams.