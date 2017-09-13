KOTTAYAM: Challenging the alleged religious conversions in the state in the name of love and marriage, Hindu Aikya Vedi (HAV) state president K P Sasikala on Tuesday wondered why should a woman leave her religion while marrying outside it, for the sake of fulfilling love.“A statement in the Assembly said nearly 6,000 women were converted to their husband’s religion post marriage. This includes women of all religions. As a woman, I ask why should women let go of their religion for marriage? The religion did not matter before marriage and it will not be an issue in the conjugal life. The husband will not be allergic in the bedroom if his wife is not of the same religion as him,” she told reporters in connection with the Akhila-Hadiya conversion case.



She said a Muslim woman can marry a Hindu and continue as a Muslim. “This is applicable to all religions. Such conversions in the name of love will stop when women stop it,” she said, clarifying converting girls for marriage was not her organisation’s policy. She also sought an amendment in the Constitution if citizens’ right to practice any religion was being misused for such activities. “Constitution has been made by humans, not created by the gods,” she said. She said the High Court and the Supreme Court, not the Hindu organisations, pointed fingers at the dubious nature of Akhila’s marriage.



“The girl’s parents have concerns as nearly 23 girls left the country without their parents’/relatives’ knowledge after converting for marriage with people following terrorist ideologies,” she said. She accused the Indian Union Muslim League for giving patronage to such conversions.“The intervention of Youth League state president Saeed Munavvar Ali Thangal in the case and P K Kunhalikkutty MP’s support aim to sabotage the probe order of the Supreme Court,” she alleged.