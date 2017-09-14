KOCHI: The CBI has approached the CBI Special Court here seeking to quash its order granting exemption in the bail conditions of CPM leader Karayi Rajan, the seventh accused in the Thalassery Fazal murder case. The move follows reports Rajan attended the State Film Awards function held in Thalassery three days ago.



The court had exempted Rajan’s bail condition that he not leave Ernakulam district without the court’s prior permission and permitted him to attend the meeting of the district panchayat held at September 10 and 11. However, CBI, in its petition, alleged Rajan, a member of the Kannur district panchayat, violated the court order and misled the court by giving wrong information in the bail plea.



In 2014, the court granted bail to Rajan on the condition he does not leave Ernakulam. A year later, it permitted him to enter Kannur to file nomination in the local body elections. In June this year, the court approved his plea seeking permission to stay in Thiruvananthapuram as he was appointed as proofreader with Chintha Magazine, a CPM-run publication. While permitting his relocation to the state capital, the CBI court had laid down certain conditions one of which was he report at his local police station there.

Fazal was murdered at Thalassery on October 22, 2006.