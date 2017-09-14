THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major decision, the Left Government has nixed the previous UDF Government’s order permitting Karuna Estate at Nelliyampathy to remit land tax. The order issued by the UDF Cabinet during its fag end in office permitting Poabs Group to remit land tax for the 833-acre Karuna Estate in Palakkad had kicked up a storm.The decision was taken based on the recommendations of the Cabinet sub-committee that looked into the controversial decisions by the UDF Government during its last months. The government is also learnt to have taken a decision to look into the veracity of the title deed.



Last April, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had informed the Assembly about the government’s decision to revoke the order permitting Karuna Estate to remit the land tax. The government decided not to accept land tax from the plantation till the ongoing dispute over possession of land is settled. The UDF had decided to collect land tax from Karuna Estate in March 2016 when a dispute over the possession of the land was pending before the court.

The sub-committee that reviewed decisions taken by the UDF from 2016 January 1 to April 30 came to the conclusion that permitting Poabs Group to remit land tax was not in the interests of the government. The A K Balan-led sub-committee was of the view the decision favoured the private estate group. It recommended the entire land should be surveyed. Based on these findings and recommendations, the Cabinet on Wednesday decided to cancel the previous order. The UDF Government led by Oommen Chandy had issued the order to collect land tax despite the High Court’s direction that no decision should be taken without its consent.

