KOZHIKODE : With the announcement of the date for the Vengara byelection, the JD(U) Kerala unit has come under tremendous pressure to make its stand clear on its political alliance in the state – whether to remain within the UDF or join the LDF camp.Though speculations are rife the party will favour a tilt towards LDF, senior party leaders have castaway the rumours. “As far as the byelection is concerned, we will be with the UDF,” said JD(U) senior leader Sheik P Harris.



The state JD(U) unit has already decided to join the rebel faction led by Sharad Yadav after its national leader Nitish Kumar formed an alliance with BJP to form a new government in Bihar.

Already, the state unit has decided to turn down an open invitation from the JD(S) for a merger. While a section of the senior leaders wanted the JD(U) to align with the LDF after severing ties with the UDF, leaders like former Agriculture Minister K P Mohanan have been firmly opposing the move and wants the party to continue in the UDF.



The CPM leaders, including Pinarayi Vijayan, had on many occasions given feelers about a possible compromise with the JD(U) leaving the LDF protesting in 2009 against the CPM’s unilateral takeover of its Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat.