KOZHIKODE : Kerala has been abuzz for some time with rumours of actor Kamal Haasan, who is said to be planning to foray into politics, will align with the CPM. But a tweet from the veteran actor went viral on Wednesday, leaving the party red-faced. The actor started his tweet with the word ‘Embarrassing...’ but actually it’s the Keluettan Study and Research Centre of the CPM that landed in a highly embarrassing situation after the mega star’s tweet went viral on Wednesday.

The actor tweeted “Embarrassing. Was not asked for Calicut meeting with Kerala CM. I am at Bigg boss all Saturdays till Oct. Best wishes for the function.” Kamal’s tweet was in connection with a national seminar being organised by the CPM in the city on September 16 to protest against the rise of communal fascism in the country.

The party has launched a publicity blitzkrieg by circulating handbills, posters and installing flex boards mentioning the name of Kamal Haasan in the participants list along with CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, leaders Elamaram Kareem, K J Thomas, MES president Fazal Gafoor, writer Khadeeja Mumthaz and author Hussain Randathani.

Haasan’s tweet forced Keluettan Study and Research Centre, the organiser of the seminar, to come out with a statement to wriggle out of the tricky situation. “There has been some miscommunication. It was for the state centre to invite the actor through the party leadership in Tamil Nadu. We don’t know how the bloomer occurred and are looking into it. We included him as a participant and his absence will not matter,” said director K T Kunjikannan. Kamal Haasan had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this month. When asked about his political affiliation, he had told reporters his colour was definitely not saffron.