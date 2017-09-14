THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has initiated action to collect the lease arrears pending from the Tennis Club Thiruvananthapuram. The Cabinet on Wednesday entrusted the Revenue Additional Chief Secretary to recommend the action to be taken for collecting outstanding lease arrears of 4.27 acres of land from the club. The previous Oommen Chandy Government had decided to revise the lease agreement after collecting 0.2 pc of the arrears. The government sought a proposal from the Revenue Secretary as part of reviewing the decision.



Other Decisions

The Cabinet issued its nod to create 138 new posts in the engineering wing of newly formed municipalities and corporations. However no additional funds will be sanctioned for post creation.

Also, 162 posts will be created for the soon to be launched ESI dispensaries.

The Cabinet okayed the move to bifurcate Elamba-Mudakkal group village in the capital district to form Elamba village. Title deeds will be given to 34 ST families at Pazhavangali village in Ranni taluk. Title deeds will be given for 68 acres of land with 2 acres for each family.