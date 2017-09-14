KOTTAYAM: Discarding the reports in a section of media, Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam has said only idiots would say the Government of India did not have any role in releasing Fr Tom Uzhunnalil, a citizen of the country. “No sane person would say this. Only idiots will issue such a statement,” Kannanthanam told reporters at the Kottayam Press Club.

“It was a highly complicated situation to deal with a hostage issue in Yemen where there is no civil government. When we met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj earlier with this demand along with a group of bishops, her answer was positive.”“It was the joint effort of various governments. We can’t divulge all details behind the diplomatic mission to save the priest because it can sabotage our nation’s future strategic movements,” he said.