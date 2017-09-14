KOCHI: Producer and businessman Tomichan Mulakuppadom on Wednesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking police protection for Dileep starrer Ramaleela’s release. The court will consider the case on Thursday.The Arun Gopi-directed movie was scheduled for July 21 release, but it was postponed after Dileep’s arrest on July 10. The theatre owners were not ready to exhibit it, apprehending public attack. The petitioner said he had invested Rs 15 crore to complete the movie. Now two months have elapsed from the date of arrest and no substantial progress is reported from the investigating agency. The petitioner is not in a position to release the movie either. He has paid Rs 1 crore to promote for the film through visual media, hoardings, posters, etc, but it is lost and he has to do it again.



Tomichan contended the High Court twice declined the bail application submitted by Dileep and the investigation was still on. Due to the artist’s arrest and detention, he apprehends if the movie is released, the theatres will be attacked by persons or gang who want to incarcerate the accused.



Recently, actor Sreenivasan commented on the issue and black oil was poured on his house. Due to Dileep’s arrest and prolonged investigation, the cinema industry in Kerala is paralysed. Several producers who invested crores of rupees are between the devil and the deep blue sea. Even though the petitioner had contacted police seeking necessary protection and facilities to release the film, he said they did not provide the same so far. The petitioner further apprehended a lobby in the film industry itself was trying to put an end to Dileep’s career by fabricating false evidence. He said the state police had to consider it by conducting an effective probe.