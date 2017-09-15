HC extends order restraining Senkumar’s arrest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala High Court on Thursday extended for one month the order restraining the police from arresting former state police chief T P Senkumar in a case related to alleged forging of documents to obtain remuneration for the period he had gone on leave. On August 30, a Single Judge had held that Senkumar should not be arrested or summoned for the purpose of investigation.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Senkumar seeking to quash the FIR registered against him. The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint submitted by the former councillor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation A J Sukarno.



The complainant alleged Senkumar forged medical documents, claiming to be issued by the Government Ayurveda College, after he had availed himself of leave for around 10 months from June 2016 onwards when he was the Director of the Institute of Management in Government.

The allegation against Senkumar is that he had fabricated medical records and produced the records as genuine.According to Senkumar, the case was registered with malicious intention. The Vigilance had conducted a preliminary inquiry and found there was no element or scope for launching a FIR. However, some persons did not want to drop the proceedings and submitted another report to the Vigilance Director. Later a letter was forwarded to the state police chief for registering a crime.



The root cause of fabricating the false case was to thwart his appointment in the Kerala Administrative Tribunal which was approved by the selection committee headed by the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court. The prosecution sought two weeks’ time to file a statement. The court granted time as the last chance.