Unidentified miscreants attack news channel’s Alappuzha bureau

ALAPPUZHA: Unidentified miscreants attacked the district news bureau of Asianet News here in the early hours of Thursday. A car parked on the campus was damaged using an interlocking brick.

Though T V Prasad, the senior sub-editor of the channel – which brought into the limelight the alleged illegal construction activities of Transport Minister Thomas Chandy – was sleeping inside the office when the attack took place, he did not suffer any injuries. A police team led by district police chief S Surendran has launched a probe into the attack.

Prasad said he came to know of the attack only in the morning. “I was busy with some work and went to sleep around 2 am after filing reports for Thursday. I was in deep sleep when the attack took place. I realised the office had been attacked around 7.30 am after people residing near the office called me up and informed me of the deed,” he said.Surendran said they were examining CCTV visuals obtained from nearby homes. Dog squad and forensic experts were pressed into service to collect evidence. State police chief Loknath Behera, who was informed of the attack, said a special team led by an IG will probe the attack. The police hope to get some leads from the CCTV footage.

Incident condemned

Condemning the attack, the Kerala Union of Working Journalists staged a protest march in the district. Cutting across party lines, political leaders of the ruling and opposition parties, too, spoke out against the incident. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala called the act a “blatant attack on the freedom of press.”

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan termed the attack “unacceptable”, while BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said it was an “unpardonable act”.

Oppn demands stern action

T’Puram: The attack on the Alappuzha district bureau of Asianet News drew widespread condemnation from the Opposition Congress. In separate statements, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and former KPCC president V M Sudheeran described the incident as an attack on the freedom of the press and demanded stern action against the culprits. “The attack was shocking. It is foolish for anyone to assume the press can be silenced through violence. The matter is serious as the news channel had come out with exposés and charges upon a state minister. An impartial, high-level probe should be conducted,” he demanded. Sudheeran said the attack was pre-planned. “It is confirmed the forces which were having their way by wielding political and money power suffered a setback with the recent exposés of the channel,” he said.

‘Attack an affront to freedom of press’

T’Puram: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran on Thursday condemned the attack on the Asianet office in Alappuzha on Thursday. He termed it an affront to freedom of the press, and demanded prompt action to nab the culprits.

Journalists stage protest

Kottayam: Journalists under the banner of Kerala Union of Working Journalists(KUWJ) on Thursday staged a protest against the attack on Asianet News channel’s Alappuzha bureau. KUWJ state treasurer M O Varghese; Press Club president Sanu George Thoma; secretary S Sanilkumar; treasurer Reji Joseph; C A M Kareem and others spoke.

CM orders intense probe

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered an intense probe to book the accused in the attack against Asianet News channel’s Alappuzha bureau. State police chief Loknath Behera directed Alappuzha district police chief to constitute an SIT to probe the case.