Home States Kerala

Unidentified miscreants attack news channel’s Alappuzha bureau

T V Prasad, an employee, was sleeping inside the office when it was attacked. He was unharmed.

Published: 22nd September 2017 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2017 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

The car on the campus of the district news bureau of Asianet News which was damaged using an interlocking brick in an attack by unidentified miscreants in Alappuzha in the early hours of Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Unidentified miscreants attacked the district news bureau of Asianet News   here in the early hours of Thursday. A car parked on the campus was damaged using an interlocking brick.
Though T V Prasad, the senior sub-editor of the channel – which brought into the limelight the alleged illegal construction activities of Transport Minister Thomas Chandy – was sleeping inside the office when the attack took place, he did not suffer any injuries. A police team led by district police chief S Surendran has launched a probe into the attack.

Prasad said he came to know of the attack only in the morning. “I was busy with some work and went to sleep around 2 am after filing reports for Thursday. I was in deep sleep when the attack took place. I realised the office had been attacked around 7.30 am after people residing near the office called me up and informed me of the deed,” he said.Surendran said they were examining CCTV visuals obtained from nearby homes. Dog squad and forensic experts were pressed into service to collect evidence. State police chief Loknath Behera, who was informed of the attack, said a special team led by an IG will probe the attack. The police hope to get some leads from the CCTV footage.

Incident condemned 
Condemning the attack, the Kerala Union of Working Journalists staged a protest march in the district. Cutting across party lines, political leaders of the ruling and opposition parties, too, spoke out against the incident. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala called the act a “blatant attack on the freedom of press.” 
CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan termed the attack “unacceptable”, while BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said it was an “unpardonable act”.

Oppn demands stern action 
T’Puram: The attack on the Alappuzha district bureau of Asianet News drew widespread condemnation from the Opposition Congress. In separate statements, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and former KPCC president V M Sudheeran described the incident as an attack on the freedom of the press and demanded stern action against the culprits. “The attack was shocking. It is foolish for anyone to assume the press can be silenced through violence. The matter is serious as the news channel had come out with exposés and charges upon a state minister. An impartial, high-level probe should be conducted,” he demanded. Sudheeran said the attack was pre-planned. “It is confirmed the forces which were having their way by wielding political and money power suffered a setback with the recent exposés of the channel,” he said.

‘Attack an affront to  freedom of press’
T’Puram: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran on Thursday condemned the attack on the Asianet office in Alappuzha on Thursday. He termed it an affront to freedom of the press, and demanded prompt action to nab the culprits.

Journalists stage protest
Kottayam: Journalists under the banner of Kerala Union of Working Journalists(KUWJ) on Thursday staged a protest against the attack on Asianet News channel’s Alappuzha bureau. KUWJ state treasurer M O Varghese; Press Club president Sanu George Thoma; secretary S Sanilkumar; treasurer Reji Joseph; C A M Kareem and others spoke.

CM orders intense probe
T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered an intense probe to book the accused in the attack against Asianet News channel’s Alappuzha bureau. State police chief Loknath Behera directed Alappuzha district police chief to constitute an SIT to probe the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp