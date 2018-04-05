Home States Kerala

New outfit to expose graft charges in SNDP microfinance scam

Former SNDP Yogam president C K Vidyasagar and Sree Narayana Dharma Vedi leader Gokulam Gopalan have launched a new organisation - Sree Narayana Sahodara Sangham -  to intensify the efforts to expose

Published: 05th April 2018 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2018 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former SNDP Yogam president C K Vidyasagar and Sree Narayana Dharma Vedi leader Gokulam Gopalan have launched a new organisation - Sree Narayana Sahodara Sangham -  to intensify the efforts to expose the alleged multi-crore microfinance scam by SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan. The new outfit was formed by merging Sree Narayana Dharma Vedi and Sree Narayana Sahodara Sangham. The joint conference of the outfit will be held on April 20.

“Vellappally Natesan has been attempting to conceal the corruption in SNDP Yogam. He is trying to escape from the microfinance graft case by passing the buck on the heads of other Yogam leaders. With the intervention of the courts, the extent of the scam has been exposed. We suspect he is being protected by some political heavyweights as the inquiry against him is now moving at a snail’s pace,” said Vidyasagar.
He said the ruling CPM, which took an open stand against the microfinance scam earlier, has been keeping mum on the issue for the past 20 months after they came to power. Vidyasagar said Natesan was apparently receiving political support in the wake of the upcoming Chengannur bypoll.

According to him, if LDF candidate Saji Cherian loses the election, it will be only because of the support extended by Vellappally. “If we look into the history, none of the candidates to whom Natesan extended support has ever won,” he said.

Writer M K Sanu is the patron of the new organisation, while C K Vidyasagar is the working chairman and Gokulam Gopalan is the chairman. Gopalan said they will coordinate other organisations who are on the warpath against Vellappally’s corruption and his anti-Guru dharma activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SNDP C K Vidyasagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp