New outfit to expose graft charges in SNDP microfinance scam

KOCHI: Former SNDP Yogam president C K Vidyasagar and Sree Narayana Dharma Vedi leader Gokulam Gopalan have launched a new organisation - Sree Narayana Sahodara Sangham - to intensify the efforts to expose the alleged multi-crore microfinance scam by SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan. The new outfit was formed by merging Sree Narayana Dharma Vedi and Sree Narayana Sahodara Sangham. The joint conference of the outfit will be held on April 20.

“Vellappally Natesan has been attempting to conceal the corruption in SNDP Yogam. He is trying to escape from the microfinance graft case by passing the buck on the heads of other Yogam leaders. With the intervention of the courts, the extent of the scam has been exposed. We suspect he is being protected by some political heavyweights as the inquiry against him is now moving at a snail’s pace,” said Vidyasagar.

He said the ruling CPM, which took an open stand against the microfinance scam earlier, has been keeping mum on the issue for the past 20 months after they came to power. Vidyasagar said Natesan was apparently receiving political support in the wake of the upcoming Chengannur bypoll.

According to him, if LDF candidate Saji Cherian loses the election, it will be only because of the support extended by Vellappally. “If we look into the history, none of the candidates to whom Natesan extended support has ever won,” he said.

Writer M K Sanu is the patron of the new organisation, while C K Vidyasagar is the working chairman and Gokulam Gopalan is the chairman. Gopalan said they will coordinate other organisations who are on the warpath against Vellappally’s corruption and his anti-Guru dharma activities.